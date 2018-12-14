State police trooper suspended over assault allegation

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been suspended with pay while authorities investigate reports of an assault on a woman outside a Boston restaurant earlier this month.

A Boston police report says Hickey and his girlfriend were involved in a physical confrontation outside Dorset Hall in the city's Dorchester section.

The report says Hickey choked the woman and kicked her in the right leg, shattering her tibia.

He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20.

Hickey's attorney, Michael Doolin, says his client "didn't do anything wrong" and "we fully expect he's going to be exonerated."

A state police spokesman in a statement said the agency has "no tolerance for the type of conduct that is alleged in the complaint" and an internal affairs investigation is underway.