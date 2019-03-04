State police shot, killed woman who was possibly armed

GRAYSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police says troopers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in Grayson shot and killed a woman who may have been armed.

News outlets report state police haven't released the identities of those involved in the Saturday shooting. Police say troopers responded late Friday to the reported domestic disturbance between the woman and a family member. Police say the woman fled from the scene before they arrived, but returned hours later and "was possibly carrying a firearm."

A state police news release says troopers approached the home again and were confronted by the woman, leading troopers to shoot at her. It says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the shooting. The agency's own Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.