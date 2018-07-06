State police arrest 2 Maine men on drug, weapons offenses

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say two men whose car was stopped for a defective license plate light have been charged with weapons and drug offenses after handguns, ammunition and pills were found.

State police say 27-year-old Nicholas A. Tanous, of East Millinocket, Maine, and his passenger, 28-year-old Travis J. Dickey, of Medway, Maine, were stopped around 3:10 a.m. Thursday on Route 495 in Haverhill.

They had a .45 caliber handgun, .45 caliber ammunition, 9mm ammunition, a BB pistol, 12 pills believed to be Xanax, a digital scale with what's believed to be heroin residue and $3,790 in cash. Neither man had a license to possess firearms or ammunition in Massachusetts.

They were taken to a state police barracks and charged. It wasn't immediately known if they're represented by lawyers.