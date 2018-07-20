State no longer seeking death penalty in deputy killing

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana is no longer seeking the death penalty in the case of a man charged with accessory to the shooting death of a sheriff's deputy in May 2017.

The Broadwater County attorney filed the notice with the District Court on Thursday, saying the decision came after an analysis of Lloyd Barrus' mental health. Last month a judge ruled Barrus, 62, was mentally unfit to stand trial and ordered further treatment.

Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson wrote that the state realizes Barrus' mental health could be a sufficiently mitigating circumstance to impose a sentence other than death.

Barrus is charged in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore near Three Forks. Prosecutors believe Barrus' son, Marshall, killed Moore. Marshall Barrus was fatally injured hours later during a shootout with officers east of Missoula.