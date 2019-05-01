https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/State-Police-investigating-fatal-shooting-in-13809936.php
State Police investigating fatal shooting in Valencia County
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal shooting involving Valencia County sheriff's deputies.
Few details were released immediately but the Sheriff's Office says all deputies are safe.
Officials say the shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Meadow Lake, which is 9 miles (14 kilometers) east of Los Lunas.
