Staggering drug bust shows traffickers turning to East Coast

The MSC Gayane is moored at the Packer Marine Terminal in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. U.S. authorities say they have seized more than $1 billion worth of cocaine from the container ship at Philadelphia's port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history.

This week's staggering cocaine bust in Philadelphia is another sign that traffickers are turning to East Coast seaports as a result of increased law enforcement pressure along the country's southwest border.

Federal law enforcement officials raided a container ship at Philadelphia's port and discovered 33,000 pounds (15,000 kilograms) of the illicit drug, one of the largest caches ever intercepted on U.S. shores. Federal officials estimated it had a street value of more than $1 billion.

It was at least the third major bust in Philadelphia and New York since February.

Nicholas Magliocca, a University of Alabama researcher, says that "as soon as interdiction puts pressure on one place, it just pops up somewhere else."