https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Stabbing-leaves-15-year-old-dead-11-year-old-14895842.php Stabbing leaves 15-year-old dead, 11-year-old injured Published 12:18 pm EST, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Most Popular 1 Thrown objects lead to arrest in Milford 2 Westport Farmers Market named one of the best in country 3 Food temperature, mold lead to food inspection violations 4 Principal’s arrest latest in challenges faced by Westport schools this year 5 Fatal crash victim identified: Fairfield Police 6 Firefighter’s death is reminder of dangers from ‘occupational... 7 Police: Stamford man tried cashing checks stolen from car in Westport View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.