St. Paul officer's vest prevents stabbing injury

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police say an officer's body armor prevented serious injuries when a suspected shoplifter tried to stab him in the chest with a screwdriver.

Police were called to Lund & Byerlys grocery store in downtown St. Paul Monday night where employees reported a woman shoplifting. An officer providing security while working off-duty at the store confronted the 23-year-old woman and fought with her. Police say the woman took out a screwdriver and tried to stab the officer, but it didn't penetrate his vest.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says the officer suffered a cut to his arm. Other officers arrived to help handcuff the woman. She's facing a possible charge of felony assault.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com