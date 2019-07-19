St. Louis prosecutor falling crime, incarceration rates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis' top prosecutor says the crime and incarceration rate in the city is falling.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner touted the statistics during a town hall meeting Thursday in proclaiming that her criminal justice approach is a success. Her office says that since January, there are 207 fewer people locked up in the City Justice Center and the Medium Security Institution known as the Workhouse. The office says total crime has fallen 15% since 2015, and violent crime has fallen 9% since 2016 year to date.

She promoted the stats at a controversial time for her office. Recently, she defended hiring outside legal counsel during the grand jury investigation of former FBI agent William Don Tisaby, who helped investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com