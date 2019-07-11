St. Louis police shoot fleeing driver in exchange of gunfire

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say officers shot and wounded a fleeing driver in St. Louis after he bailed out of his vehicle and fired at his pursuers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood in the northern part of the city. No officers were hurt.

Chief John Hayden says the man took off after officers tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. Helicopters tracked the man from the air. He ultimately slowed down, got out of his car and ran before firing at least one shot at the officers. Hayden says the officers were justified when they returned fire, striking the man once in the hand and once in the arm.

Hayden says the man is in stable condition at a hospital.

