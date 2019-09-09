St. Louis County teen accused in rapes of 6 girls

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in St. Louis County are searching for a 19-year-old man suspected of raping six girls, including three who were unconscious.

Dominic Yocco of Florissant is charged with several counts of rape and assault, but is not in custody. He does not have a listed attorney on Missouri's online court reporting website.

A probable cause statement released by police on Monday accuses Yocco of having sex with girls ages 13, 14 and 15 while they were unconscious. Two other 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old girl also told police that Yocco had sex with them without their consent.

He also is accused of hitting the 16-year-old in the face and hitting and pinching the 14-year-old. Authorities say the crimes occurred between November 2016 and July 2018. Police say the victims knew Yocco.