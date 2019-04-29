St. Louis County executive indicted on federal fraud charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has been indicted by a federal grand jury accusing him of providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations.

The indictment on bribery, mail fraud and theft of honest services counts was announced Monday. Messages seeking comment from Stenger's office haven't been returned.

Stenger, a Democrat elected to his second term in November, is accused of ensuring that John Rallo and his companies obtained contracts with the county and received other favors, in exchange for campaign donations and fundraising events.

Stenger also is accused of ensuring that an unnamed company obtained a state lobbying contract from the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, and taking actions to conceal the illegal conduct.

Stenger could face up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.