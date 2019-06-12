Springfield man sentenced in crash that killed boy at school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to a year in jail after a crash killed a 10-year-old boy leaving an elementary school.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Lonnie Yeager was sentenced Wednesday for driving without a license, a misdemeanor.

Yeager's lawyer, Bert Twibell said his client had a seizure before his SUV drove into several pedestrians on Sept. 25, 2017, at Campbell Elementary School.

Riddick Tudor was killed and four others were injured.

Twibell said Yeager hadn't had a seizure in 10 years before having one while driving that day.

In 2007, Yeager was granted a court-appointed guardian because he was deemed an incapacitated person. Court documents say Yeager suffered a brain injury in 2007 when his cellmate attacked him in his sleep. The attack left him with "severe cognitive impairment" that included a seizure disorder.



