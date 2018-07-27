Sports camp employee charged with raping counselor

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — A staff member at a children's summer sports camp in Massachusetts has been charged with raping an adult counselor.

Mario Larrondo was held on $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty at his arraignment Thursday to aggravated rape.

Prosecutors say the 50-year-old Larrondo, a certified personal trainer from Tampa, Florida, got the alleged victim alone by asking her to do a workout and assaulted her even as she told him to stop. Both worked at MB Sports Camps at Curry College at Milton.

MB Sports Camps described Larrondo's job as a "night patroller."

The company said the "adult staff members are familiar with each other" and it is cooperating 100 percent with the investigation.

Larrondo's attorney told WFXT-TV his client "absolutely" denies the charges.

Prosecutors say Larrondo is originally from Cuba.