Sparks police shot and killed armed suicidal man

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Reno police and sheriff's deputies are investigating Sparks officers' fatal shooting of a suicidal man they say crashed while trying to flee and reached toward a gun before he was killed.

Reno police said in a statement Monday Sparks police responded to a suicidal subject armed with a gun at about 5:51 p.m. Sunday before he refused to stop his vehicle and crashed near Rock and McCarran boulevards.

Officers fired their weapons and struck the uncooperative man after he reached for the gun, Reno police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt, police said.

The Sparks officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while Reno police and the Washoe County sheriff's office conducts an officer-involved shooting investigation under regional protocols.

No other details have been released.