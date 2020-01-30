Sparks police: Man in Walmart store had concealed weapons

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Police was arrested a man found inside a Walmart store with several weapons, including a shotguns, two handguns and a large hunting knife, the Police Department said.

The arrest stemmed from a concerned person's call Wednesday reporting that a man in the store possibly had a gun and a bandolier of shotgun shells under his jacket, police said in a statement.

When found by store security personnel and police, the man was wearing a military style vest with a bandolier of shotgun shells across his chest and he had a shotgun slung across his back and concealed under his jacket, police said.

The man identified as Joe Mosley was arrested on suspicion of three counts each of carrying a concealed weapon and of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police said.

The department's statement thanked “”the alert citizen who observed the suspicious behavior and notified authorities."

Mosley, 42, remained in jail Thursday and it wasn't known whether he had a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.