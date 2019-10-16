Sparks man, 37, was victim in fatal Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County medical examiner's office has identified a 37-year-old man who was fatally shot last week southwest of downtown Reno.

He was Christopher Dressler of Sparks. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

Reno police are looking for a suspect or suspects in the shooting reported just before 3 p.m. Friday on an empty lot in the 600-block of California Avenue a half mile (0.8 kilometers) from Reno High School.

A witness reported three men headed toward the area before she heard a "pop" and two men walked away.

Police say the victim knew the shooter and was conscious when he was taken to a hospital.

Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward. Anyone with information should call Reno police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.