Spanish police arrest 3 in sex abuse case against US sisters

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities have arrested three Afghan men on suspicion that they sexually abused three U.S. sisters on New Year's Eve in the southeastern city of Murcia, police said Friday.

A National Police spokesman said the men, aged between 20 and 25, were expected to be brought before an investigating magistrate over the weekend.

The men were arrested Thursday after the three American women filed complaints the day before, claiming they were sexually abused by three individuals.

The spokesman said the investigation was continuing and he could not give further details. He spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.

The Spanish state news agency Efe said the six had met in a bar while celebrating the year's end. They then went to the women's apartment.

The agency said the sisters were from Ohio and aged 23, 20 and 18. It said the three Afghans were students in Murcia.

Other news reports said one sister was studying in Murcia and the other sisters had come to visit.

The national government's office in Murcia said the three were treated by doctors Wednesday and were in contact with the National Police unit for sexual and domestic violence cases.