Southern California officer shot after battery call

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer has been shot after responding to a call at a hotel.

Sgt. Chris Wiley with Hawthorne police says the officer's condition wasn't known following Sunday's shooting in the city just southwest of Los Angeles.

He was being treated at a hospital.

Wiley says a man was arrested but it's unclear if he's the shooter and that police were still at the scene looking for other possible suspects.

Wiley says the wounded officer had been responding to a call about a battery between a man and a woman at a Marriott hotel. He says the officer was shot outside the hotel shortly after arriving.