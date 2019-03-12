South Carolina man shot to death at apartment complex

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) — A man has died after he was shot when he answered the door at an apartment in South Carolina.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver told news outlets that 64-year-old Eugene Fordham of Moncks Corner died in a hospital after he was shot around 6 p.m. Sunday at the apartment in Goose Creek.

The coroner says Fordham was visiting the apartment when the shooting occurred. An autopsy was planned Tuesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrea Anna Octavia Gregg of North Charleston has been arrested on an accessory after the fact to murder charge. It was not known if she has an attorney.

Sheriff's deputies have not explained the circumstances of the shooting.