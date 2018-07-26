South Carolina man pleads in hit-and-run that killed woman

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — A south Carolina man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a fatal hit and run last year that killed a woman.

Jasper County prosecutor Duffie Stone said in a news release that 31-year-old Henry Pinckney of Ridgeland pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony hit and run resulting in death.

Twenty-three-year-old Serina Gayle Hardy was struck and killed while crossing U.S. 278 on Hilton Head island around 1:30 a.m. on July 15, 2017.

Stone says Pinckney left the scene but was later stopped in a vehicle that had only one working headlight.