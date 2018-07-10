South Carolina man charged with beating wife to death

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been charged with beating his wife to death.

The Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said in a news release Monday that 57-year-old Curtis Brian Varner has been charged with murder.

Police were called to Varner's home Sunday to check on 63-year-old Cathy E. Varner and found her unresponsive.

Coroner Laura Kneece said an autopsy showed Cathy Varner died from beating injuries.

The police department did not say what led to the death or who asked them to check on the woman.

There was no record of an attorney for Curtis Varner yet.