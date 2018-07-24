South Carolina coroner identifies man in triple shooting

PELION, S.C. (AP) — A coroner has identified a man who died in a triple shooting in South Carolina.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that 38-year-old Aaron Matthew Peterson of Pelion died from several gunshot wounds late Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies say two other people were wounded in the shooting near Pelion. One of them had serious injuries while the other person's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff's department said it had located a person of interest late Monday. That person's name has not been released while charges are pending.

Deputies have not released a motive for the shooting.