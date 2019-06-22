Social worker and daughter found slain in Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police are calling the deaths of a veteran New Mexico social worker and her 19-year-old daughter in their southeast Albuquerque home a double killing, and have not identified a suspect.

Albuquerque police spokesman Simon Drobik tells the Albuquerque Journal that detectives are investigating.

The New Mexico Law Office of the Public Defender says the victims were 58-year-old Laura Hanish and her daughter, Shanta Hanish.

A statement said Laura Hanish was due to retire this year after 24 years as a social worker, and Shanta Hanish was studying education at the University of New Mexico.

It said Laura Hanish's parents, brother and sister were reeling following the deaths and asked for privacy.

Officers found the bodies about 9 a.m. Friday after one of the women failed to show up for work.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com