Sleeping woman wakes to burglar covering her mouth and nose

HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts woman was woken up by a strange man covering her nose and mouth with his hand.

Authorities say the 52-year-old woman found 29-year-old Christian Lema in her room at a group home in Hyannis Sunday morning.

Barnstable Police say Lema entered the woman's bedroom on the third floor of the home around 2:25 a.m., and the woman told police she screamed when she woke up.

Lema tried to escape the home by running to the first floor, but there was no exit. Officers found him hiding in a bathtub.

Lema has been charged with armed burglary, assault and strangulation or suffocation.

He has been released on $500 cash bail. An attorney for Lema has not been immediately identified.