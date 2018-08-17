Slain code officer remembered as feisty, fun-loving mother

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — The four adult children of a West Valley City municipal code enforcement officer fatally shot while on the job remembered their mother as a funny, feisty and loving mother during a funeral.

The Deseret News reports that Jill Robinson's children cried and hugged as they spoke during a public funeral Friday at the Maverik Center in West Valley city. Daughter Katie Merrill says her mother was her best friend, confidant and cheerleader.

Robison was killed Aug. 9 at a home where police later arrested 64-year-old Kevin Wayne Billings on suspicion of aggravated arson, murder and other charges.

Court records show Billings had a history of code enforcement charges dating back decades.

The funeral was attended by family, friends, colleagues and police and firefighters from around the state.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com