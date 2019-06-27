https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Skeletal-remains-identified-as-51-year-old-14054736.php
Skeletal remains identified as 51-year-old homicide victim
CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found in Cincinnati have been identified as a man missing for about a year who they believe was killed.
Cincinnati police say 51-year-old Sonny Ross had been missing since late July. His remains were reported April 17 and discovered by first responders.
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has ruled the death a homicide. No information on a suspect was released.
Authorities are asking anyone with information that could help in their investigation to contact the Cincinnati Police Department.
View Comments