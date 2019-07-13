Skeletal remains found in basement of vacant Illinois home

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in East St. Louis say skeletal remains found in the basement of a home appear to be human.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports the remains were discovered Friday in a vacant home. Police had been searching for a person investigators were interested in talking to about an unrelated crime.

Police say the remains had been in the home for several months, and there were no signs of foul play. A forensic investigation is planned.