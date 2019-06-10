Six-hour standoff ends without injury in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officers in southeastern Idaho have arrested a man after a six-hour standoff at a Pocatello home.

The Idaho State Journal reports the 22-year-old Pocatello man was arrested by Bannock County Sheriff's Office SWAT officers early Monday. No one was injured in the standoff.

Pocatello police said the man reportedly shot at his neighbors on Saturday night when they tried to intervene in a domestic disturbance between the man and his girlfriend. The neighbors called police that evening, but the man and his girlfriend drove away from the scene before officers arrived.

The standoff began Sunday night after residents of a mobile home park told officers that the man was in one of the homes in the park. Police say the girlfriend was in a different location and unharmed, and they expect charges to be filed against the man in connection with the incident.

