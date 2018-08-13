No one in custody for fatal park shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are looking for the person who fatally shot one man and injured another at a local park.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says an argument broke out between two groups of people in Falls Park about 10 p.m. Sunday. Clemens says there was pushing and shoving and someone pulled out a gun.

A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man was killed. A 22-year-old man was injured. Clemens says the injured man is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say although no one is in custody, investigators have "an idea" on the suspect's identity.