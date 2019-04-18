Sioux Falls man convicted of murder receives life sentence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man convicted by a jury in a fatal shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Henry Little Long was found guilty earlier this week of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old LaKendrick Thornton.

Authorities say Long killed Thornton in a car last September after he got into an argument with Kelsey Roubideaux. Long and Roubideaux were both accused of driving to a rural Minnehaha County area and leaving Thornton's body in a ditch. The 23-year-old Roubideaux pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a crime.

The Argus Leader reports that Long told Thornton's family during Thursday's sentencing hearing that he was sorry for their loss, but maintained his innocence.

Long's attorney, Michael Hanson, said his client intends to appeal his conviction.

