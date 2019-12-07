https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Singer-performs-in-Vegas-for-1st-time-after-mass-14890034.php Singer performs in Vegas for 1st time after mass shooting Updated 6:15 pm EST, Saturday, December 7, 2019 Most Popular 1 Westport principal placed on leave following arrest 2 Principal’s arrest latest in challenges faced by Westport schools this year 3 Cops: Woman tried to buy iPhones on someone else’s account 4 Westport Sip & Shop event offers a chance to give back 5 Danbury homicide case to resume in January 6 Westport school principal accused of slapping man 7 Monroe man charged with DUI in Westport View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.