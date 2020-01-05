Shooting victim in ambulance that crashed dies

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who had been shot and was en route to a hospital when the ambulance transporting him crashed has died, Cleveland police said Sunday.

The 29-year-old man was shot late Friday night in a convenience store parking lot, police said. The ambulance transporting him to a hospital was hit by a car in an intersection and then struck a stopped vehicle and a utility pole, police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said in an email Sunday.

A second ambulance then took the 29-year-old man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man's identity wasn't immediately released.

Paramedics and firefighters in the ambulance that crashed Friday were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, Ciaccia said. She said the ambulance's emergency lights and sirens were in use at the time of the crash.

The 29-year-old man apparently was inside a vehicle in the store parking lot when an unidentified shooter fired several shots before getting into another vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

Investigations into the shooting and the crash continued Sunday.