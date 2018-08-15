Shooting victim: Assailants were after gold chains

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say the suspects in a shooting in East Providence last week were trying to steal the victim's gold chains.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Jermaine Perry and 20-year-old Destin Holloway, both of Providence, were ordered to be held without bail as probation violators during a court appearance Tuesday on charges including robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, who drove himself to the hospital with a leg wound after Friday afternoon's shooting, told police his assailants wanted his chains and he did not know them.

The suspects ran into a nearby apartment building to hide before police ordered them out.

Perry's attorney says her client denies the charges. Holloway was referred to the public defender's office and did not immediately have an attorney listed as representing him.