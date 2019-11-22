Shooting, police chase in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one man was shot, another is in police custody and a second suspect is being sought after a shooting lead to a police chase and deputy-involved shooting across parts of Pierce County.

KOMO reports police are still gathering details about the Friday morning mayhem, but it appears to have started in Lakebay where Pierce County deputies received a report of a shooting with the suspected gunmen driving off.

Medics arrived to find the gunshot victim, who was able to describe the vehicle that the gunmen drove off in.

Gig Harbor police officer spotted the suspected vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it sped off, leading officers on a chase. At one point, deputy fired shots, but it's unclear if anyone was hit.

Deputies said one person was eventually captured and a second person remains on the loose.