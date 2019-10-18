Shooting leaves 2 wounded, spurs lockdowns of 3 schools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two people sitting in a car parked on a Philadelphia street were shot and wounded, an incident that prompted three nearby schools to briefly go on lockdown.

But it's not yet known what sparked the shooting, which happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition while the other was in stable condition. But their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities did not say how many shooters may have been involved or what weapons were used.

The school lockdowns lasted for about an hour.