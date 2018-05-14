Shift manager gets probation for stealing bank deposits

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque convenience store shift manager who stole more than $15,500 from bank deposit bags has been given two to five years of probation.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 33-year-old Jennifer Villarreal last week also was given a deferred judgment at her sentencing. Under a deferred judgment, Villarreal's conviction can be removed from court records if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.

She also was ordered to pay restitution to Casey's General Store. She'd pleaded guilty to theft.

Court documents say Casey's corporate office staff discovered that deposits from Sept. 17, Sept. 27 and Oct. 6 last year were never made. The documents say surveillance video shows Villarreal leaving the store with the bank bags on Sept. 18, Sept. 28 and Oct. 7.

