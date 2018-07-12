Sheriff says witnesses linked suspect to beating death

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A southwest Mississippi man faces has been arrested on murder charges in the May 31 beating death of a man at a truck stop.

The Daily Leader of Brookhaven reports that deputies arrested 37-year-old Dedrick Perkins of Bogue Chitto (BOH'-guh CHIT'-uh) in the death of 27-year-old Corbitte Smith.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing says an investigation shows Perkins used a pipe or some other blunt object to beat Smith during a fight in a truck stop parking lot on May 31. Smith was hospitalized the next day and eventually died June 6.

The sheriff says the truck stop's cameras did not record the fight, but says witnesses helped identify Perkins.

Rushing says Perkins was arrested Tuesday and is jailed on $100,000 bail. It's unclear whether Perkins has a lawyer.

