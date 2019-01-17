Sheriff says fight among teen detainees led to suspensions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff says a fight involving more than a dozen teenagers at a juvenile detention facility is what led to the suspension of five corrections officers.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner tells news outlets in Memphis that two teen detainees were injured during the fight earlier this month at the facility that holds juveniles charged with crimes.

Bonner said a television and windows were broken, and the fight caused about $3,500 in damage.

The investigation will review the fight's cause and the corrections officers' actions. Five officers have been relieved of duty with pay.

The U.S. Department of Justice ended its yearslong oversight of the court in October. Bonner says he has hired a former Justice Department monitor as a consultant to help oversee the detention center.