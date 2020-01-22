Sheriff's office: Louisiana woman charged in children's rape

SULPHUR, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been arrested on rape charges after a local sheriff's office said Instagram conversations revealed she had inappropriate sexual contact with young children.

Lakien D. Perry, 18, of Sulphur, was charged with seven counts of first-degree rape, 20 counts of sexual battery and pornography involving a juvenile, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said it received alerts from the Louisiana State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about explicit sexual content shared between Perry's Instagram account and an unidentified account.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned Perry had provided the unidentified account with a live video feed of her having inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old boy, along with other explicit videos and photographs of her and the child.

Perry also had inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl, the sheriff's office said.

District Judge Robert Wyatt set Perry’s bond at $2.8 million, the sheriff’s office said in a released statement.

It wasn't immediately clear if Perry had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.