Sheriff's office: Deputy fatally shoots man in struggle

SEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who grabbed his stun gun during a struggle.

In a Daytona Beach News-Journal report , Volusia County Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said the deputy responded Friday night to a report of an ongoing domestic disturbance between the 29-year-old suspect and his girlfriend.

Gant said when the woman came out of the Seville home to speak with the deputy, the suspect "grabbed her and engaged in a struggle."

Gant said the deputy used a stun gun on the man, who then grabbed the deputy's stun gun and discharged it. That's when the deputy fired multiple shots at the suspect, killing him.

The sheriff's office has not identified either the suspect or the deputy.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com