Sheriff's Office: Deputies fatally shoot gun-wielding man

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Lyon County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a Yerington man who allegedly threatened a neighbor before pulling a gun on the responding deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident Thursday began when the man went to the neighbor's home and allegedly brandished a gun while threatening the neighbor, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man pulled his gun on the responding deputies after ignoring commands and advancing toward the deputies.

Deputies fired bean-bag rounds at the man but that he wouldn't stop, the Sheriff's Office said.

No identities were released.

The deputies and the neighbor weren't injured.

The Nevada Division of Investigation is investigating the incident with assistance from the sheriff's offices of Washoe and Douglas counties.