Sheriff's Office: 2 dead in apparent double-homicide

DONA ANA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in southern New Mexico say two people are dead in what appears to be a double-homicide in a village on the outskirts of Las Cruces.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office says one person has been detained for questioning and that its investigation began after a person in the village of Dona Ana called Tuesday morning to report the incident.

No additional information was released.

Dona Ana is 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of Las Cruces.