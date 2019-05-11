Sheriff initiated high-speed chase that left officer injured

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson initiated a high-speed chase north of Bend that resulted in an injured Bend Police officer and police dog and a totaled squad car.

The Bend Bulletin reports the chase led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Lake Oswego man described by police as impaired and suicidal.

Nelson did not return messages left Friday.

About 2:20 p.m. Thursday, a person called 911 to report that Zenler Clairmont was impaired and driving south on U.S. Highway 97.

Clairmont continued south at high speeds, at times crossing into oncoming lanes and avoiding attempts by officers to stop him by using spike strips.

Nelson abandoned the chase and after driving over spikes.

The pursuit ended when Clairmont struck a Bend Police patrol car on the side of the road, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

