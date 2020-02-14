Sheriff: SC deputy shot man after being shot at with rifle

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff's deputy shot a man suspected of domestic violence after the man shot at the officer with a rifle, authorities said.

The Charleston County deputy was trying to pull over the man's car in North Charleston at around 11 p.m. Thursday, when the man stopped and began to run into the woods, then fired at the deputy with his rifle, sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio said.

The officer, who was not injured, fired back and struck the man, the sheriff's statement said.

The man, whose condition was not released, was taken to the hospital. The deputy has been placed on leave with pay. Their identities were not released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.