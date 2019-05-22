Sheriff: N Carolina deputy shot, killed man armed with knife

ARCHDALE, N.C. (AP) — The sheriff's office of Randolph County, North Carolina, says one of its deputies has killed a man who was armed with a knife.

News outlets report 46-year-old Carlos Javier Roman Santiago was fatally shot early Monday. Authorities didn't immediately release the deputy's identity.

The sheriff's office says in a press release that the deputy was responding to a reported assault in Archdale and encountered Santiago. The exact timeline of the shooting is unclear.

It's unclear who called authorities and reported the assault or if that person was injured.

The state Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. It's unclear if the deputy remains on duty.