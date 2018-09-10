Sheriff: Man shot, other beaten in motorcycle gang fight

GREENVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a fight escalated between two motorcycle gangs in Virginia for a conference and one man has been shot.

Sheriff Donald Smith tells news outlets the man is in critical, but stable, condition. Another man who was beaten has been released from a hospital.

Smith said at a news conference that deputies were called out to a motel early Monday and found the two men wounded. He says they're members of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club.

The sheriff says the brawl started when members of the Hells Angels saw the other group arrive to check in. Seven men of the Hells Angels group were arrested on charges including malicious wounding and meth possession.

The Pagan's members are from Virginia while the Hells Angels came from the New York City area.