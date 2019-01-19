Sheriff: Inmate found dead at Midlands jail

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — The death of an inmate at the Aiken County Detention Center is under investigation.

WJBF-TV reports the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has brought in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist with the investigation.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton identified the inmate as 62-year-old Warred Pridgen, from Graniteville, South Carolina.

Carlton says Pridgen was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 4:45 a.m. Friday, and that there were no suspicious injuries on his body.

Autopsy results are pending. Carlton says foul play is not suspected.