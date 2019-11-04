Sheriff: Deputy breaks clavicle chasing, catching suspect

UNION, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities say a deputy broke his collarbone and captured a burglary suspect while pursing him through rough terrain.

A Boone County Sheriff's Office statement says 18-year-old Jacob Scudder and two teenagers were arrested Sunday and charged with burglary.

The statement says deputies responded to a burglary committed Sunday morning while the homeowners were asleep. It says while the deputy was finalizing his report, a disturbance call came in from a nearby Motel 6.

The statement says Scudder and the two teenagers were at the motel and matched the description of the burglary suspects.

While the deputy was questioning Scudder, the statement says Scudder fled. It says the deputy fell breaking his clavicle and Scudder also fell, sustaining facial injuries.

Scudder is also charged with fleeing from authorities.