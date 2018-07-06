Sheriff: Child shot, wounded in dispute over fireworks

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 3-year-old girl was shot during a dispute over fireworks.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride tells new outlets that a group of people got angry about another group of people shooting off fireworks Thursday night. He says someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, one of which hit the child in the foot or leg.

It's unclear to which group the shooter belonged.

The child's injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

Authorities are searching for two white male suspects in their late teens or early 20s. Authorities had set up a perimeter and brought in a scent-tracking dog.